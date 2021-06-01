Inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln walks off work site

Authorities are looking for a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who allegedly removed his electronic monitoring device and walked off his assigned work location on Monday.

Patrick Carey, who is serving time for a list of charges that include assault by a confined person and second-degree arson, didn't return to the prison where he is in the fourth year of a 10-17 year sentence, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release.

Authorities found the electronic monitoring device Carey was wearing in a toolbox at the work site, according to the release. The facility where Carey was being held is at a low custody level, where inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities.

Carey is a 35-year-old white man who weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Carey had a parole eligibility date of Nov. 9, 2021, and a tentative release date of Nov. 19, 2025.

