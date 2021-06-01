 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns after walking off
0 comments
editor's pick

Inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns after walking off

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A missing Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who allegedly removed his electronic monitoring device  and walked off his assigned work location on Monday turned himself in a day later.

Patrick Carey

Patrick Carey

Patrick Carey, who is serving time for a list of charges that include assault by a confined person and second-degree arson, didn't return Monday to the prison where he is in the fourth year of a 10-17 year sentence, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release. 

Authorities found the electronic monitoring device Carey was wearing in a toolbox at the work site. The facility where Carey was being held is at a low custody level, where inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities. 

Carey had a parole eligibility date of Nov. 9, 2021, and a tentative release date of Nov. 19, 2025.

Lincoln man stabbed woman in the face, police say
Police investigating BB gun shootings at northwest Lincoln golf course
Woman reports drive-by shooting in central Lincoln
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News