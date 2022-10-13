 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate found after missing 3 months from Lincoln facility, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center–Lincoln just over three months ago is back in custody.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office arrested Seth Straub on Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Seth Straub

Straub

Straub disappeared on July 1. He failed to return to the prison from his job in the community. Straub’s sentence started on April 6, 2021.

He had been serving a three- to five-year sentence on a theft charge out of Hitchcock County, the department said. Straub, who began his sentence in April 2021, had a tentative release date of July 19, 2023. 

Inmates at community custody facilities in Nebraska are allowed to participate in work opportunities and to attend school and religious services without supervision.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

