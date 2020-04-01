Inmate, ex-teacher who went to prison for sex assault, dies at hospital

A 27-year-old inmate, a former Lincoln teacher sentenced to prison in 2015, has died.
Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said Jackson Hedrick died at a Lincoln hospital at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hedrick, a former Irving Middle School teacher, had been an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. In 2015, he was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student.
In an interview with police, Hedrick admitted he had sent a 14-year-old students lewd texts, had given her and her friend alcohol and had sexual contact with her, according to court records.
Strimple said the cause of death has not been determined.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
