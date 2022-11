Christopher Manzer, an inmate at the Community Corrections Facility in Lincoln, did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community.

Manzer has been imprisoned since July 1993 on a sentence of 13 years, four months to life on Pierce County charges that include second-degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He has a parole hearing in January.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities or the State Patrol.