Inmate dies in Lincoln hospital of COVID-19

An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in mid-November died Wednesday at a Lincoln hospital.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed that the inmate was a male in his 60s and also suffered from underlying medical conditions.
The inmate's name was not released. He was serving a sentence on a charge of robbery out of Seward County.
The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
