 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications
View Comments
editor's pick

Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate in Lincoln died of COVID-19 complications Monday after spending months in the hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Director Scott R. Frakes said the inmate, who was not identified, was in his 70s and was undergoing treatment for multiple medical issues when he tested positive for COVID-19. 

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the state, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

The inmate was serving a sentence for first-degree murder, assault and weapons charges out of Douglas County.

More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Omaha Correctional Center
Outbreaks reported at two state prisons
Through pandemic, crowding challenges, prisons still working on improvements
COVID-19 cases lead to quarantine at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases
Education

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Of the 14 positive cases of COVID-19 LPS has identified since the start of school, two have affected sports teams, resulting in large numbers of team members have to self-quarantine.

+3
Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Theater
editor's pick

Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Prisons logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night