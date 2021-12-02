 Skip to main content
Inmate dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Wednesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Frank Hardy, 68, started his sentence in 2011 and was serving 75 to 95 years. He was convicted in Gage County of first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

The cause of Hardy's death is unknown, but he was being treated for a long-term medical condition, the release said.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Prisons logo 2020
