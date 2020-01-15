You are the owner of this article.
Inmate dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
Raymond Daniels, who was serving a 30- to 50-year sentence for the sexual assault of a child, died Wednesday at the Tecumseh State Correction Institution, state prisons officials said.

Daniels, 71, was sentenced in Cass County. No cause of death has been determined. A grand jury will investigate his death.

 

