Inmate dies at state penitentiary
Inmate dies at state penitentiary

Lawrence Ortiz, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died Monday.

Ortiz, 92, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Buffalo County, beginning his sentence in February 1971. He also received 10 to 15 years for assault by a confined person in Lancaster County and six to 10 years for escape in Douglas County.

Ortiz was being treated for long-term medical issues, but the cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate, which happens whenever a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate dies while in custody.

