Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

Lawrence Ortiz, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died Monday.

Ortiz, 92, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Buffalo County, beginning his sentence in February 1971. He also received 10 to 15 years for assault by a confined person in Lancaster County and six to 10 years for escape in Douglas County.

Ortiz was being treated for long-term medical issues, but the cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate, which happens whenever a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate dies while in custody.

