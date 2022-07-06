 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

An 81-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Tuesday. The cause of death is unknown.

Charles Kays was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight months to 20 years that began in June 2011. 

Kays was charged with first-degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child in Douglas County.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation. 

