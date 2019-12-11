Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

A 77-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Serviano Ruiz died at shortly after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, the agency said he was being treated for a medical condition.
In July, Ruiz began serving a two-year sentence from Lancaster County on abuse of a dependent adult.
A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Ruiz's death, as it does whenever an inmate dies in state custody.