Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
  • Updated
A 77-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Wednesday.

Serviano Ruiz died at shortly after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, the agency said he was being treated for a medical condition.

In July, Ruiz began serving a two-year sentence from Lancaster County on abuse of a dependent adult.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Ruiz's death, as it does whenever an inmate dies in state custody.

