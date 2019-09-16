{{featured_button_text}}

A 66-year-old inmate at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln died Monday afternoon.

Louis Burks died at 4:22 p.m., according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

His sentence began on Dec. 20, 2013. He was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Burks was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody in Nebraska, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

