Inmate dies at Lancaster County Jail
A inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died, the jail said Sunday in a news release.

Staff members found 50-year-old Jeffrey Thomas unresponsive in his housing unit. They administered life-saving measures until he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

Thomas had been in the jail since Aug. 15. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

