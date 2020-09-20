Inmate dies at Lancaster County Jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died, the jail said Sunday in a news release.

Staff members found 50-year-old Jeffrey Thomas unresponsive in his housing unit. They administered life-saving measures until he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

Thomas had been in the jail since Aug. 15. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

