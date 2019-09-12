A 55-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder died Wednesday night at a Lincoln prison.
Donald Waldner had been at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on two counts of first-degree murder out of Colfax County.
He died around 10 p.m.
While the cause of death has not been determined, Waldner was being treated for a medical condition, according to a prison spokesperson.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody in Nebraska, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.