A 55-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder died Wednesday night at a Lincoln prison.

Donald Waldner had been at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on two counts of first-degree murder out of Colfax County.

He died around 10 p.m.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Waldner was being treated for a medical condition, according to a prison spokesperson.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody in Nebraska, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

