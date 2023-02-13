A 39-year-old inmate who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2004 shooting death of a 22-year-old Lincoln man escaped from the state's Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday, according to authorities.

Ronald Grant was emptying trash with a prison staff member and two other inmates just before 8 p.m. Sunday when he ran west from the lot and headed south, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Grant had been in department custody since November 2005, when he was sentenced to 29 to 44 years in prison for manslaughter and weapons charges stemming from the death of Desmond J. Redstarr, who Grant shot at point-blank range in the middle of K Street near 26th Street around 1:20 a.m., Nov. 7, 2004.

The 39-year-old has a parole hearing scheduled for July and a tentative release date of Nov. 18, 2029.

The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of Grant's whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Grant, who is Native American, is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

