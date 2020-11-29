Inmate at Tecumseh prison dies

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Todd Shade, 47, began serving his sentence in 1995. He was sentenced to up to 100 years on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.

The cause of Shade's death has not been determined, but he was being treated for a long-term medical condition. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death.

