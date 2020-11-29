 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate at Tecumseh prison dies
View Comments
editor's pick

Inmate at Tecumseh prison dies

{{featured_button_text}}
Todd Shade

Shade

 Courtesy photo

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Todd Shade, 47, began serving his sentence in 1995. He was sentenced to up to 100 years on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.

The cause of Shade's death has not been determined, but he was being treated for a long-term medical condition. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death.

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies at hospital
Nebraska pays $850K to women attacked by prison escapee

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News