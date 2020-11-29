Inmate at Tecumseh prison dies

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Sunday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Todd Shade, 47, began serving his sentence in 1995. He was sentenced to up to 100 years on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
The cause of Shade's death has not been determined, but he was being treated for a long-term medical condition. A grand jury will investigate his death, as is the case with any in-custody death.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA
Jessica Marie Johnson
|Date Missing:
|11-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSICA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Vanessa Wallman
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
VANESSA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Misael Carrilo
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
MISAEL is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
KLARISSA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isaac Garcia
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ISAAC is a 12 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ella Vanbuskirk
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ELLA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sarissa Thompson
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SARISSA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Fiona Louise Dawson
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FIONA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Aiden Menking
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
AIDEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Olivia Taylor
|Date Missing:
|11-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|127
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
OLIVIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 127 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adrien Tobacco
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ADRIEN is a 12 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dulce Alvarado
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DULCE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph A Jane
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|York PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|53
|Current Age:
|53
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|238
|Agency:
|Cozad PD
BRENDA is a 53 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 238 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAITLYN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Reyna Isabel Gonzalez Garcia
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|62
|Current Age:
|62
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
REYNA is a 62 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyathak Mading
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYATHAK is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles B Delaguardia
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Andres Izayus Zuniga
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDRES is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Deisy Balderas Sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEISY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shania Yvonne Renee Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|164
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHANIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 164 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jay A Bechtold
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Richardson CO SO Falls City
JAY is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Rose Hardy
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
ROSE is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JEREMIAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JAILYNN is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TAMRON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Briana Rose Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Irene Kay Inman
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IRENE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alexis Lynn Guill
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
ALEXIS is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Kaden Michael Vancleave
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Dezha M Tucker
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEZHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan Engelhardt
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ETHAN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Quran Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QURAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alyssa Essence Brown
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALYSSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Eanijah Easton-nash
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EANIJAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Sherril McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOSEPH is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Chloe Marie Lind
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHLOE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rosio Genchi-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSIO is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KAYZEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Tyrique Bryson
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRIQUE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyla Lucas
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NYLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael A Jr Channel
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cierra Doyen
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CIERRA is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tori Holgate
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TORI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alyssa Faith Lant
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Elvin Menjivar-escobar
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anna Grace Feilen
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|102
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 102 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylee A Nichelson
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARY is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Mark Isaac Baird
|Date Missing:
|11-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
MARK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Amyiah Jade Green
|Date Missing:
|11-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AMYIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria E Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rosalinda A Perez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ROSALINDA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Avyn Dion Crawford
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gypsie Prue
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GYPSIE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Romero
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANDREW is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KAYZEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Antonio Chavez-ursino
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTONIO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Ochoa-garcia
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Giovanni Ash
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GIOVANNI is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Coate
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTHONY is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Richard Cordova
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Newson
Lamy Thunder Walker
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 129 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas Leetch
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|249
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
THOMAS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 249 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brandon Michael McQuinn
Steven Comans
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
STEVEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alessandro Xavier Mendez
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALESSANDRO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Genise Oliver
Christopher M Johnston
Hadia Siddige Musa
|Date Missing:
|11-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HADIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Corey Bennett
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COREY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Emma S Harris
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMMA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert M Limley
Naomi J Lieb
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NAOMI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremy Lee Hightshoe
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMY is a 51 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Ashley Marie Jeffries
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 27 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden M Johnson
Cordell Dawayne Lynn Delano
Megan Noziska
Henry James Ebeler
Unique Parker
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
UNIQUE is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Nyankurt S Wie
Sajan Gurung
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|146
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SAJAN is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 146 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keldin A Mosley
Neveah Wimer
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NEVEAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Beyonce Enchanzes James
Nyamal Lam Duer
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
NYAMAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bimala Rai
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
JAILYNN is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sebastian Tellez
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SEBASTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.