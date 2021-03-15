 Skip to main content
Inmate at State Penitentiary dies from unknown causes
Inmate at State Penitentiary dies from unknown causes

A 48-year-old inmate at the State Penitentiary died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital.

Keeva O'Neal

Keeva O'Neal

Keeva O'Neal was being treated for an unspecified medical condition when he died at about 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

O'Neal was serving a 45-65-year sentence for multiple counts of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He had been incarcerated since April 2, 1997. 

A grand jury will investigate the death, as is required by state law.

