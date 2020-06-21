You are the owner of this article.
Inmate at Nebraska State Penitentiary tests positive for coronavirus
An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Sunday morning.

It's the first inmate at the penitentiary to contract the disease, though there have been several staff members who have tested positive since the outbreak began. To date, a total of eight inmates in Corrections Department facilities have tested positive, most of them at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Anyone who may have had contact with the penitentiary inmate will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider, the department said.

