Two Nebraska State Penitentiary staff members were treated for minor injuries Wednesday evening after an inmate assaulted them, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m., when an inmate verbally threatened one staff member before punching them in the face and head. The inmate then punched a second assisting staff member in the head.
The first staff member used pepper spray and additional staff members restrained the inmate, the department said.
Both staff members were treated at a Lincoln hospital and have returned to work. One staff member sustained a cut that needed adhesive bandaging.
The incident is under investigation and the county attorney will determine prosecution.