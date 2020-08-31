Inmate assaults staff member at Lincoln Correctional Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A member of the Lincoln Correctional Center staff suffered a head injury Sunday after an inmate punched her twice and she fell backward and struck her head on concrete.

The staff member was taken to the hospital for treatment of a concussion.

Staff had directed the inmate multiple times to be placed in restraints so he could be moved to another area of the prison, and he refused, said Laura Strimple, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services chief of staff. He became physically aggressive, punched the staff member and ran off, refusing repeated instructions.

Another staff member used pepper spray in an attempt to gain control of the inmate. The inmate was not hit directly with the spray but fell to the ground. He then complied and was restrained.

Strimple said the incident will be investigated and findings provided to the Lancaster County attorney, who will determine whether to prosecute the inmate. The department's disciplinary process will be used with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

