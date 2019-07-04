A Community Corrections Center-Lincoln staff member was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after being assaulted by an inmate.
Around 6:30 p.m., an inmate at CCC-L had been pushing other inmates when he then pushed a staff member. When she fell, the front of her head struck a window, and she was sent to the hospital with a broken tooth, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
One staff member used pepper spray, while other staff members tried to restrain the inmate, who continued to fight back. They eventually brought the man back under control.
There were no further serious injuries, though other staff members reported experiencing the effects of pepper spray.
The inmate, who wasn't identified, admitted to staff members he had been using K2, also referred to as synthetic marijuana, according to the press release.
The incident will be investigated, with findings provided to the county attorney, who will determine whether to press criminal charges.