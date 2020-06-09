Inmate arrested at Lincoln restaurant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested an inmate at a local restaurant Monday night, a day after he walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Viet Tran was taken to the prisons system's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

Tran has served about eight years of a 13- to 26-year sentence for multiple convictions in Lancaster County including theft by deception and disturbing the peace.

Tran has a parole hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.