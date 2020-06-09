You are the owner of this article.
Inmate arrested at Lincoln restaurant
Inmate arrested at Lincoln restaurant

Police arrested an inmate at a local restaurant Monday night, a day after he walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Viet Tran was taken to the prisons system's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

Tran has served about eight years of a 13- to 26-year sentence for multiple convictions in Lancaster County including theft by deception and disturbing the peace.

Tran has a parole hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Viet Tran

Viet Tran 

 Courtesy photo

