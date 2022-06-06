 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate arrested after walking away from community correctional facility

From the What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases series
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last week has been arrested, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

James Crihfield was granted permission for a personal furlough to go to a local hospital on Wednesday. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

The Lincoln Police Department arrested him on Sunday, the Corrections Department said. He was booked in the Lancaster County jail.

Crihfield began a 43-month sentence on July 14, 2021. He was convicted of multiple charges of theft by deception and second degree forgery — all out of Lancaster County. He was tentatively set for release on Oct. 11.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities in the state's prison system where inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

