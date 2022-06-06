Inmate arrested after walking away from community correctional facility

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last week has been arrested, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
James Crihfield was granted permission for a personal furlough to go to a local hospital on Wednesday. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.
The Lincoln Police Department arrested him on Sunday, the Corrections Department said. He was booked in the Lancaster County jail.
Crihfield began a 43-month sentence on July 14, 2021. He was convicted of multiple charges of theft by deception and second degree forgery — all out of Lancaster County. He was tentatively set for release on Oct. 11.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities in the state's prison system where inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Residents along the O Street corridor said the constant noise of racing and burnouts is not just the soundtrack to Memorial Day but persists year-round. And despite decades of police enforcement efforts, that hasn't changed.
Landon Ludwig initially faced a first-degree sexual assault charge, but he ultimately pleaded no contest to two counts of child abuse and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors, as part of a plea deal.
The significant police presence near 13th and D streets, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster County's Tactical Response Unit found Jesse Salamanca hiding in the basement of a Lincoln residence around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, more than three hours after he had barricaded himself in the home, authorities said.
Police found a .44-caliber revolver, an AR-15 style rifle, a Hopkins & Allen forehand model 1901 revolver and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed on three of the boys, a 12-, 14- and 16-year-old.
As he was walking away from the protest, Marcel Austin was struck in the back of the head by what he believed to be a baseball. It was instead a munition his lawsuit alleges was fired by law enforcement.