Inmate and wife accused of trying to get meth into State Pen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and his wife both face drug charges after allegedly being caught trying to get drugs into the prison during a visit.

Dominic Phillips, 50, was set to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon by video from prison. An arrest warrant went out for his wife, 40-year-old Clara Phillips, last week.

Prosecutors charged them both with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

It's the same charge that sent Dominic Phillips to prison for 10-20 years in 2018.

In court records, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said video taken from the visitation room at the State Penitentiary showed Clara Phillips passing contraband to her husband on Jan. 9. Dominic Phillips allegedly put the package in his rectum.

Prison staff stopped the visit and put him in a holding cell for observation and recovered the drugs.

Investigators believe it was 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.