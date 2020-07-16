You are the owner of this article.
Inmate and wife accused of trying to get meth into State Pen
An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and his wife both face drug charges after allegedly being caught trying to get drugs into the prison during a visit.

Dominic Phillips, 50, was set to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon by video from prison. An arrest warrant went out for his wife, 40-year-old Clara Phillips, last week.

Prosecutors charged them both with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

It's the same charge that sent Dominic Phillips to prison for 10-20 years in 2018. 

In court records, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said video taken from the visitation room at the State Penitentiary showed Clara Phillips passing contraband to her husband on Jan. 9. Dominic Phillips allegedly put the package in his rectum.

Prison staff stopped the visit and put him in a holding cell for observation and recovered the drugs.

Investigators believe it was 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Dominic Phillips

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

