Injured Lincoln officer identified, remains in critical condition; 2 suspects charged with escape

At an afternoon news conference, Bliemeister said members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division had gone to a house on the southwest corner of 33rd and Vine streets after getting information that Vazquez — who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March — was there.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police notified staff at Hartley Elementary School and social media followers of an ongoing situation, asking people to stay away from the area.

Then, around noon, two men — Vazquez and Ross — came crashing out a window, one of them firing a shot that struck an officer in the chest, Bliemeister said.

Police haven't yet released further details, including whether both men were armed or which of them fired the shot. But, he said, after the suspect fired his weapon, another Lincoln officer returned fire.

Police wouldn't immediately say how many shots were fired in the exchange that sent Vazquez and Ross running, or if the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Then came the "officer down" call over the police scanner.

Rescue workers rushed him to Bryan West Campus, where he underwent surgery.