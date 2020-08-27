Injured Lincoln officer identified, remains in critical condition; 2 suspects charged with escape

A judge set bond for two Lincoln teenagers at $1 million apiece in back-to-back court hearings Thursday afternoon in connection to the shooting of a Lincoln officer a day earlier.
Felipe Vazquez, 17, and Orion Ross, 19, were charged with escape using force or a deadly weapon.
Police haven't said yet which of them allegedly shot Officer Mario Herrera after charging out a window when they came to arrest Vazquez on a warrant.
But Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon charged Vazquez with possession of a stolen firearm and he was booked into the Lancaster County Youth Services Center initially on allegations of first-degree assault on an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said "additional charges related to the officer shooting are pending further investigation and review."
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Friday that Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Herrera, a plainclothes investigator, was not wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot.
"As our officer continues to fight for his life, we are overwhelmed by the support from our community," Lincoln Police said on social media Thursday morning. "The candlelight vigil and prayer services around the city were felt by all of us in the LPD family. Thank you for holding us up and, once again, demonstrating how great #LNK is."
At an afternoon news conference, Bliemeister said members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division had gone to a house on the southwest corner of 33rd and Vine streets after getting information that Vazquez — who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March — was there.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police notified staff at Hartley Elementary School and social media followers of an ongoing situation, asking people to stay away from the area.
Then, around noon, two men — Vazquez and Ross — came crashing out a window, one of them firing a shot that struck an officer in the chest, Bliemeister said.
Police haven't yet released further details, including whether both men were armed or which of them fired the shot. But, he said, after the suspect fired his weapon, another Lincoln officer returned fire.
Police wouldn't immediately say how many shots were fired in the exchange that sent Vazquez and Ross running, or if the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Then came the "officer down" call over the police scanner.
Rescue workers rushed him to Bryan West Campus, where he underwent surgery.
Meanwhile, within minutes, Ross, 19, was taken into custody. Police followed as Vazquez hopped fences and ran through backyards and ultimately entered a stranger's home in the 300 block of North 34th Street. When he came out, they arrested him.
Bliemeister said later that a firearm was recovered and that ballistic testing will be done to determine if it was the gun used to shoot the officer.
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St., and nearby Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St., both took safety precautions at the recommendation of police.
At the mid-afternoon news conference, Bliemeister said he wanted to provide his assurances to the public "that there is no ongoing risk to their safety."
Bliemeister said Lincoln police are working closely with Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators, who are investigating the shooting of the officer, as well as the officer-involved shooting.
Condon said Thursday that he would help in the coordination of the concurrent investigation.
Last Friday, police got a warrant for Vazquez's arrest, setting the events in motion.
A judge sealed the affidavit detailing what police believe his role was in the crime, but prosecutors charged him with second-degree assault of Varejcka, 36, the same day he was stabbed to death at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.
On March 8, police said at least three people entered an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.
Marsalis Phillips, 16, is accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Two others are accused of being accessories.
