A Schuyler man was arrested on his birthday Thursday in connection with a Wednesday evening shooting in rural Schuyler.
Shawn M. Howell, 53, of rural Schuyler, is suspected of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, according to Colfax County Attorney and Public Information Officer Denise Kracl. Howell, according to Kracl, has not yet been formally charged.
The Schuyler Police Department responded to a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of CHI Hosptial in Schuyler. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, Kracl said. The men were stabilized; their condition is unknown, she said.
At the same time, Colfax County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who believed she heard gunshots at her home in rural Colfax County.
Howell and another person were detained for questioning, Kracl said, and law enforcement is not seeking any additional suspects, she said.