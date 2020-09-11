Information on Saturday's processional, service honoring fallen Lincoln officer

The arena’s clear bag policy will be in force Saturday.

The city is asking those attending the funeral to park in the festival lot north of the arena and accessible off Sun Valley Boulevard. The Farmers Market will eliminate on-street Haymarket parking and the parking garages near and attached to the arena are reserved for law enforcement vehicle parking.

The city also plans multiple street closures from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Haymarket and during the funeral procession from Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home at 40th and A streets to the arena and after the funeral to Calvary Cemetery at 40th and O streets for the private burial.

The public is invited to gather along the processional route. The procession from the funeral home to the arena will begin at 8:30 a.m.

For those wanting to watch from home, the city is making a live feed of the service available on LNKTV. The feed will also be shown on the Cube in the Railyard adjacent to the arena.

* The Journal Star will have the live feed on its webpage at journalstar.com, with coverage of the day's events.

* It also will be available on Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.