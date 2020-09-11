Information on Saturday's processional, service honoring fallen Lincoln officer

If you're planning to head to Pinnacle Bank Arena for Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's funeral Saturday morning or want to watch from home or the Railyard, here's what you need to know:
Capacity for the funeral will be about 7,000 under a plan that received approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, according to Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for the service, which is set to start at 10 a.m.
Those attending will be required to wear face coverings.
Lorenz said seating will be socially distanced, with chairs spread out on the floor and every-other-row seating in the bowl.
He said the floor will be reserved for family members and active-duty Lincoln Police Department officers. The lower bowl is reserved for additional family members, LPD families and law enforcement officers from other jurisdictions.
Public seating will be available in the 200 and 300 levels.
Lorenz said those who will be seated on the floor and in the lower bowl will enter through the main doors.
Members of the general public will enter the northeast arena doors and be directed to the escalator on the east side of the main concourse, which will take them up to the 200 and 300 levels.
The arena’s clear bag policy will be in force Saturday.
The city is asking those attending the funeral to park in the festival lot north of the arena and accessible off Sun Valley Boulevard. The Farmers Market will eliminate on-street Haymarket parking and the parking garages near and attached to the arena are reserved for law enforcement vehicle parking.
The city also plans multiple street closures from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Haymarket and during the funeral procession from Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home at 40th and A streets to the arena and after the funeral to Calvary Cemetery at 40th and O streets for the private burial.
The public is invited to gather along the processional route. The procession from the funeral home to the arena will begin at 8:30 a.m.
For those wanting to watch from home, the city is making a live feed of the service available on LNKTV. The feed will also be shown on the Cube in the Railyard adjacent to the arena.
* The Journal Star will have the live feed on its webpage at journalstar.com, with coverage of the day's events.
* It also will be available on Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.
Herrera, a 50-year-old Army veteran and father of four, was a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department. He died early Monday of his injuries from a gunshot wound sustained Aug. 26 while helping to serve an arrest warrant.
