Indicted ex-State Patrol employee back in jail after violating release by talking to codefendant

Less than a week after the release of a former Nebraska State Patrol employee indicted for allegedly conspiring to sell drugs stolen from the evidence locker, she is back in jail.

Anna Idigima was released to house arrest on Nov. 4, following a hearing Oct. 28 where U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart approved her release for health reasons but told Idigima she wasn't allowed to have any contact at all with her co-defendant, George Weaver Jr.

In a motion filed Monday, a pretrial services officer alleged that Idigima started talking with Weaver in jail calls two days later and had more than 4½ hours of conversations within the next three days.

"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses, and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.

To conceal the calls, Idigima used a relative's phone and Weaver another inmate's account.

A warrant went out for Idigima's arrest Monday, and she was back at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections the next day.

At a hearing Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton asked for Idigima's detention pending trial.