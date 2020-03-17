Indiana man who crashed truck into pole near 27th and I-80 to be extradited following arrest in Lincoln

An Indiana man wanted on multiple felonies was arrested after crashing a truck he was driving into a pole near 27th Street and Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon, Lincoln Police said.

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m., the driver of the vehicle told them his name was "James E. England," according to Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

Officers later discovered the name he provided was false; the 28-year-old was in fact Bruce A. Davis, a convicted felon.

The vehicle Davis was driving was reported stolen out of Granger, Indiana, police said. Officers also found a machete and three small plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine residue in the vehicle.

Davis was cited for theft by receiving, possession of a deadly weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance and lodged for his outstanding arrest warrant.

Bonkiewicz said Davis is awaiting extradition to Indiana on the outstanding felony warrant.

According to online court records, Davis was sentenced to two years in prison in 2011 for possession of a stolen firearm.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

