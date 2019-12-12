Indiana man testifies about being stabbed by best friend in 2014

In a third-floor Lincoln courtroom in late November, an Indiana man described how he awoke one night in 2014 to his best friend stabbing him in the stomach with a large kitchen knife.
Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn already had found Wayne Miller, who went to prison for the assault, liable for Travis Wood's injuries. At a bench trial Nov. 25, the only issue left to decide was how much in damages to award.
Wood asked for -- and was awarded -- a $400,000 judgment against Miller, in an order this week.
But first, at the trial, Wood took the stand to tell the judge how it started with him visiting the good friend he'd met in the U.S. Army and ended with him in critical condition at the hospital.
"Have you ever figured out why he stabbed you?" Wood's attorney, Matt Aerni, asked him.
Wood answered no. He said he thinks it was an accident due to mental instability, but said he's not a doctor.
In 2015, Miller was sent to prison on a three- to six-year sentence for second-degree assault for what happened. He was discharged from parole last year.
Wood said he didn't remember seeing any blood or any pain the night it happened, Dec. 8, 2014. The knife just went in, he said, and he immediately went into shock. He knew it was bad.
Before he passed out, Wood said, "I just looked at him and said, 'Please call 911.'"
The next thing he remembered was being in and out of consciousness in an ambulance and a voice asking who did it. He woke up later on a ventilator. Wood said the hospital bills that followed added up to more than $117,000.
For six months or so he slept sitting up, he said, because the staples in his stomach felt like they might pull out when he laid down and got up.
Wood showed the judge his scars and said he doesn't like to be in public alone anymore. He suffers from anxiety and PTSD, he's at risk for hernias and has had night terrors about the stabbing.
"I feel terrible for him. I just wish he'd apologize," he said of Miller, whom he hasn't heard from since.
