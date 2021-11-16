Incarcerated man accused of starting fire at Lincoln prison

A man doing time for attempted robbery now is charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center in June.

Puom Gach, 21, is set to make his first appearance on the felony charge in Lancaster County Court next month.

In a complaint filed in late October, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office alleges Gach intentionally damaged the building or property at LCC, the state prison at 3216 W. Van Dorn St.

Because people were there at the time, it's considered first-degree arson, meaning he could get up to 50 years in prison if he's convicted.

Gach, who is serving a two- to 10-year sentence out of Sarpy County for attempted robbery, now is being housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

