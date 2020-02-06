You are the owner of this article.
$1,650 in vape products taken in University Place break-in in Lincoln
$1,650 in vape products taken in University Place break-in in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning break-in at the D & K Stop Shop in University Place.

At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a security alarm alerted an employee, who went to the store at North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue and found the glass front door shattered, Officer Erin Spilker said. She said the thieves also shattered a display case and stole several vape smoking products.

Surveillance video showed two men with their faces covered breaking the door, stealing the items and leaving on foot.

Police said the damage was estimated at $350 and loss at $1,650.

The burglary is under investigation.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

