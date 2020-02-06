$1,650 in vape products taken in University Place break-in in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning break-in at the D & K Stop Shop in University Place.

At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a security alarm alerted an employee, who went to the store at North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue and found the glass front door shattered, Officer Erin Spilker said. She said the thieves also shattered a display case and stole several vape smoking products.

Surveillance video showed two men with their faces covered breaking the door, stealing the items and leaving on foot.

Police said the damage was estimated at $350 and loss at $1,650.

The burglary is under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

