In their own words: Raul Guerra

Job title: Attorney at Monzón, Guerra & Associates

What drew you to a career in law?

Like many young men, I grew up playing sports and wanted to be a professional athlete. I was fortunate to be able to continue to play sports while in college. At some point it became clear to me that 1) I was not going to be a professional athlete, 2) that I wanted an advanced degree, and 3) I was interested in issues pertaining to human rights. So, I decided to go to law school.

Was there a person or experience that inspired you?

Yes, I was inspired by the lawyer and activist Oscar Zeta Acosta. Before I “grew up,” I had my own wild streak, so Zeta Acosta’s unconventional tactics appealed to me. He was someone who looked like me. He was someone who — even dressed in a suit —did not fit the “lawyer” stereotype I saw on television and in the media. Among other work, his legal work included fighting systemic discrimination against Mexican Americans in the 1960s and 1970s in California.

How long have you been working in Nebraska and do you plan to stay?

I have been in Nebraska my entire career, and I intend to remain here.

Is diversity important in the judicial system and, if so, why?

Diversity in the judicial system is very important. Nebraska is a diverse place with varying cultures, values, and socio-economic groups. It is vital that lawyers and judges bring different perspectives and experiences so that clients, victims, defendants, and other affected individuals see their cultural, racial, ethnic, religious, and gender perspectives represented. In simpler terms, no matter who you are, we need lawyers and judges in our communities who look like you or share your life experiences.

What is one thing that can be done here to improve diversity among attorneys and judges?