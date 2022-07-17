In their own words: Jose Rodriguez

Job title: Deputy Platte County Attorney

What drew you to a career in law?

In short, I was drawn to becoming an attorney by “the battle.” Regardless of whether an attorney is representing an individual, a business or a government entity, that attorney is tasked with the privilege and duty of serving as the client’s champion at all times. Attorneys are also given the privilege and opportunity to serve as both counsel and advocate for clients during very difficult moments in those clients’ lives. I have always felt that was a noble undertaking. I was drawn to the practice of law because of it.

That being said, my reasons for serving as a prosecutor have evolved. When I first became a prosecutor, I was drawn to the frequency during which I would have the opportunity to participate in jury trials. As the years have passed, I have come to enjoy my role as an advocate for victims, and the ability my position has given me to help the public through my work. While it is true that a prosecutor’s only client is technically the State of Nebraska, my position allows me to assist victims seeking justice on a daily basis. Few realize that prosecutors are also given the opportunity to play a pivotal role in helping rehabilitate criminal offenders by providing those individuals with avenues for therapeutic interventions while criminal cases are pending, and by making carefully, thought-out sentencing recommendations to the court at the appropriate time.

Was there a person or experience that inspired you?

There was no single individual person or experience that inspired me to pursue a career in the legal field. In truth, I would say that I was inspired/encouraged to become an attorney by three individuals, at three important points in my life. I am not a Nebraska native; I grew up in the Bronx, New York. My parents were both blue-collar working-class individuals who worked hard to provide for our family, and instilled a great deal of respect for education within me and my younger sister at a young age. They also emphasized the importance of finding a career we loved. My mother’s philosophy toward our career choices was simple and straightforward, she told us “I don’t care what you choose to do for, as long as you love it and you work to be the best at it.”

I first became interested in the legal field toward the end of junior high school. I wish I could say that I was drawn to some fictional character’s heroic quest for justice in a book like “To Kill A Mocking Bird,” but that’s not the case. It was that second half of most “Law and Order” episodes that first drew my interest toward becoming an attorney. I remember enjoying watching the witty arguments between attorneys litigating objections, and the dramatic closing arguments attorneys made toward the end of many episodes. After watching enough of the show’s reruns, I thought it was the most amazing job anyone could hope to do. When I told my mother I wanted to be a lawyer when I grew up, I remember she said something along the lines of, “Ok, go for it, and don’t let anything stop you.”

After junior high school, I was lucky enough to be selected to attend a small magnet school in the Bronx that emphasized exposing students to the law, and encouraged them to pursue careers in the legal field. That’s where I met another individual that became a role model and an inspiration to me: our principal, David C. Banks. In addition to being our high school principal, he also held a J.D. from Rutgers School of Law, and was a licensed attorney. I remember thinking Mr. Banks was a man with limitless energy who was driven to help his students succeed. Whether it was arguing for more funding from the New York City’s Board of Education for programs and resources, or helping his high school students find internships throughout the city, he worked tirelessly to make sure his school and his students had the resources they needed. I remember thinking he was as articulate as he was wise. He would consistently remind us that anything and everything was possible if we worked hard enough to achieve it. He was, and continues to be, one of the most impressive men I have ever met. He challenged me to join the school's debate team, its mock trial team, and its moot court team, which all further developed my interest in the law.

The final person that inspired me to pursue a legal career was my wife. I have to admit that I was nervous about both applying to, and attending, law school. I was afraid of failure. I remember her telling me that she wanted me to take the risk, push myself, keep pushing myself, and that she believed I would succeed. I remember she joked and said that we would not starve even if I didn’t succeed because we both liked Ramen, so I might as well give it a shot. It was her sense of humor and her constant motivation that gave me the courage to take that final leap toward becoming an attorney.

While Law and Order re-runs and regularly interacting with my high school principal were what inspired to me to pursue a career as an attorney, I would not have been able to accomplish that without the encouragement and motivation that my family and wife provided me throughout the years.

How long have you been working in Nebraska? Do you plan to stay?

As I stated above, I am not a Nebraska native; I grew up in the Bronx, New York. In 2010, my wife was recruited to work as assistant director of multicultural affairs at Creighton University. At the same time, I applied to, and was admitted to the Creighton University School of Law. I graduated in the spring of 2014. My first position as an attorney was as a deputy public defender in Scott’s Bluff County, Nebraska. In January of 2016, I transitioned to a position as a deputy county attorney in Platte County, Nebraska, and I’ve been working as prosecutor in Platte County ever since.

While working as an attorney in Nebraska, I have dedicated a great deal of effort to improving legislation through the Nebraska County Attorney’s Association, and working with other prosecutors to ensure all are treated fairly in the courtroom. At this point, my wife and I have lived in the State of Nebraska for well over a decade and we have both invested a great deal of time and effort into improving our community. We both plan to remain in Nebraska.

Is diversity important in the judicial system and, if so, why?

Diversity and inclusion are extremely important to the judicial system in the State of Nebraska, and throughout the United States. In order to apply the law in the most equitable fashion possible, the judicial system must incorporate the varied perspectives of all of its constituents. In order to do that, the judicial system itself must strive to provide access to all individuals in the community, and undertake efforts to reflect the people it serves.

At the most fundamental level, parties that engage the legal system need to be able to understand what is happening in the courtroom. Through the work of the Nebraska Supreme Court, as well as the individual county and district courts that serve Nebraska’s 93 counties, Nebraska’s Judicial system has undertaken various efforts in order to accomplish that. Certified Court Interpreters are utilized in courts throughout the State of Nebraska to translate and interpret for individuals that either struggle to, or are unable to, speak and understand English. Interpreters are also utilized to assist individuals that struggle to communicate due to various disabilities. The use of interpreters fluent in numerous languages has become commonplace in the courtroom; in the last several months alone, I recall hearings that required interpreters for individuals that primarily understood only Spanish, Vietnamese, and Mam (an indigenous language native to Guatemala). Without interpreters being available to assist those individuals, those individual would not be able to access or engage with the judicial system in a fair and just manner. Thus, at the most fundamental level, having individuals of diverse backgrounds, fluent in numerous languages, assists individuals in engaging with the judicial system.

On the another basic level, diversity within the legal system establishes trust between the judicial system and diverse communities. It is no secret that this nation has struggled at various points in its history with racial injustice and discrimination. While government entities, members of the judicial system, and legal professionals work tirelessly to ensure that discrimination has no place in the courtroom, we often see the scars of our unfortunate history show themselves in the form of distrust in the judicial system. Thus, increasing diversity among the actors in the courtroom (including attorneys, judges, and courthouse personnel) is one way in which the judicial system can build that bridge of trust with litigants of diverse backgrounds. Simply put, when litigants see attorneys or judges that look like them involved in the judicial system, they tend to have more faith in the judicial process.

I would also point out that in my experience, the need for diversity and inclusion is often discussed in a negative light. That is, much of the rhetoric surrounding the need for diversity and inclusion in government systems (including the judicial system) often focuses on how various segments of the community become marginalized if government systems do not contain adequate representation of those various groups within its body. While that may be true, and it may especially be true within the judicial system, we often forget that efforts to increase diversity naturally bring along a wealth of new ideas which can improve the way government bodies function. For example, despite the fact that our legal system still has most of its roots in English law, the concept of restorative justice that first began to become prominent in the legal system in the early to mid-1970s was developed based on the belief systems of various non-Western European cultures. By borrowing from Native American traditions of justice, the criminal justice system expanded to consider all parties involved in a criminal case, as opposed to just the two named parties in the case (usually criminal defendant, and the government entity prosecuting the defendant). The restorative justice model gives a voice to the victims in criminal cases, provides avenues for rehabilitating criminal offenders, and focuses on reducing recidivism overall.

Thus, diversity in the judicial system is important for various reasons. Having diverse actors within the judicial system builds trust between the judicial system and marginalized communities, it enables non-English speaking individuals to engage with the judicial system in their native languages, and the judicial system benefits from the ideas that diverse cultures have to offer.

What is one thing that can be done here to improve diversity among attorneys and judges?

Increasing diversity amongst attorneys and judges in the State of Nebraska, and at a nationwide level, is a long process that I believe begins with getting young people interested in legal professions as early as middle school and high school. Nebraska will not see any improvement in diversity among those in its legal community if young people of diverse backgrounds are not inspired to attend and complete law school, and then enter the legal field.

The next critical step is mentorship. It is a well-known fact that attorney’s do not learn all they need to know to become prominent members of the legal community while in law school alone; reaching that level of competence and developing that positive reputation requires years of guidance from others in the legal community, and experience in the courtroom. Therefore, in order to increase diversity within the legal profession, There must be a conscious effort by senior practitioners to mentor those young attorneys that will diversify the bar.

Finally, in order to diversify the bench, the judicial system must see an increase in the number of diverse qualified applicants for judicial vacancies. That is, the Governor of the State of Nebraska cannot appoint diverse candidates if he or she does not have diverse candidates to select from. Mentorship also plays a key role at this point. Competent attorneys from diverse backgrounds must groomed to become judges by senior attorneys in the field of law, and they must be encouraged to apply for those vacancies by their peers in the legal field as those judicial vacancies become open.