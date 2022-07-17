In their own words: Jordyn Piper

Job title: Law Clerk at the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office

What drew you to a career in law?

I was drawn to a career in the law because I felt it would put me in the best position to be able to affect change in the community and in our country.

Was there a person or experience that inspired you?

I was first inspired by seeing Barack Obama win the presidency. I was in fourth grade at the time, and one of four Black kids at my school, and the only in my class (the three others being my sisters). It took me by complete shock that a Black man could become the president of the United States, and it inspired me to learn more about politics and showed me that this was something that was not only obtainable, but had been done right before my eyes. This led me to taking a justice and law class later on in high school, and I knew instantly that I wanted to be a lawyer because to me, it is one of the best positions to have if you want to fight for social justice and make an impact in the community.

How long have you been working in Nebraska? Do you plan to stay?

I have lived in Nebraska since I moved back here in 2010, and have worked here since I was 16. I am currently a second-year law student at the Nebraska College of Law and do not plan on moving. Ultimately, it will depend on what opportunities are available after graduating.

Is diversity important in the judicial system and, if so, why?

I believe diversity is important in every organization and system, especially in the legal field. Having diversity allows for different perspectives and viewpoints to be heard, discussed and understood. This is particularly important in the legal field, where much of our work requires critical thinking and looking at issues from multiple levels and angles. This is also a field where oftentimes the people we represent, whether it be a group of people or on an individual level, come from a diverse background and having attorneys and judges who understand them or their world view a little bit better can make a huge difference in their representation. On another note, I think it’s important because it has the ability to inspire young, diverse, potential future lawyers to join us in the field and feel welcomed.

What is one thing that can be done here to improve diversity among attorneys and judges?