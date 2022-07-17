In their own words: Genesis Agosto

Job title: Assistant Professor of Law Library and Reference Librarian in the Law Library at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

What drew you to a career in law?

I was drawn to a career in law because I witnessed many injustices and abuses within my community growing up. Often, these injustices were compounded by the fact that my underrepresented, primarily minority community lacked access to resources and opportunities, or could not financially afford them. I wanted to help combat this and decided that becoming an attorney was the best way to do so. In many ways, my community and cultural background are what inspired me to pursue a career in the legal profession.

How long have you been working in Nebraska and do you plan to stay?

In August 2022, I will begin working for the College of Law. Currently, I am studying for the Nebraska July 2022 Bar Exam. I attended the University of Nebraska College of Law for law school and moved to Lincoln three years ago. I love the university, community, and Lincoln itself. After experiencing a couple of personal losses, I realized that Lincoln is my home. I chose the College of Law over my other post-graduation job prospects, including a well-known prestigious university. I intend to stay at Nebraska Law for as long as they will have me.

Is diversity important in the judicial system and, if so, why?

Diversity is vital within the judicial system. I believe that, above all else, representation matters. Diversity on the bench allows for judges to make better-informed decisions and increases public trust, especially within underrepresented communities, in our judicial system. The lack of a diverse judicial system is often traced back to our nation’s long history of gender and racial discrimination and inequalities in access to legal education. The judicial system should represent the communities they serve, which is why having a diverse judiciary is crucial to the legal profession.

What is one thing that can be done here to improve diversity among attorneys and judges?