In their own words: Christal Sheppard

Job title: Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Nebraska College of Law

What drew you to a career in law?

I am a scientist at heart. I received an MS and PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan. As a working scientist, I had first-hand understanding of how innovation and scientific breakthroughs were affected by decisions made by politicians and since I am not one to complain endlessly about stupid rules, I felt that instead I could be a resource for positive change. I wanted to be a resource; however, PhDs are not often part of the conversation because 1) they do not speak the language of law and 2) many scientist are not great at making what they do relatable. To speak the language of the law, I went to law school and because part of my best skill sets is the ability to convey complex ideas understandably to any audience, I was very successful.

Was there a person or experience that inspired you?

There was not one person specifically, but many. Firstly, I was fortunate that my family valued education, hard work, self-reliance and entrepreneurship. I was also fortunate that a very diverse biochemistry laboratory, headed by Dr. Rowena Matthews, was available for me to pursue my PhD education. The variety of life experiences and personalities in Dr. Matthews' lab helped me grow into a better scientist, communicator and colleague. I believe I did the same for them. It was like a family and a marked contrast to other laboratories I experienced during my rotations, where I was treated like "an other" and "less than" where my very existence in the space was wordlessly questioned or tolerated rather than supported. I never felt that in Dr. Matthews lab. I expect because as a pioneering woman in the formerly male dominated field, Dr. Matthews provided an environment where I, and others, felt supported, succeeded and thrived.

How long have you been working in Nebraska? Do you plan to stay?

Before I even left LNK airport on my first arrival, I fell in love with the quality of life in Lincoln. That was 2011. To be honest, if I had not met my now-husband here, I probably would have moved on a long time ago. While everyone is so nice here, people here grew up together, went to the same schools, had families, have extended families and long standing social groups. I was welcomed into my now-husband’s social circle and family, but without that, it would have been very solitary existence.

Is diversity important in the judicial system and, if so, why?

When people ask this question, my first reaction is, incredulity. If this needs to be explained, then a mind has already been made and nothing I say will change a heart or a mind. But since you asked ... We all have different experiences, skills and toolsets. Would a wise person build their dream house just by hiring a plumber? While plumbers are awesome and necessary to build a house, I assume most people would probably end up with a better house if they had a diversity of skill sets (not just plumbers) working together to build a home on a sound foundation that could survive the tests of time, weather, and wear. Bringing diversity of skills and experiences to any endeavor can result in a better end-product, whether it is a house or a judicial system. For me, I value the perspectives of others because while I know what I think, believe, understand and feel, I am not aware of blind spots that would be obvious to others. Perspective requires humbleness, openness and input apart from one’s own experience.

What is one thing that can be done here to improve diversity among attorneys and judges?