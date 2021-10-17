In search warrant, State Patrol says they think woman missing since June 16 may have been killed

State Patrol investigators say they learned that early June 16 Dillard had a verbal disagreement or confrontation with the man at the farmstead and she called her ex-husband to pick her up.

When Dillard's ex-husband got there the next morning, the man said she had left.

Family have expressed concern for Dillard's safety. She suffers from hip dysplasia that limits her mobility, making them skeptical she would've left on foot. She doesn't have a driver's license or car.

Family members also don't think she would have left her wig behind.

Since then, she hasn't used her cellphone or posted to social media accounts. And when law enforcement tried to ping her phone, it was turned off or dead.

And the four people believed to be the last to see her alive early June 16 have given conflicting statements, DeFreece said.

One of them was on video using Dillard's Cash App account in Humboldt that weekend.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Linda Dillard as described, investigators suspect that she may have been the victim of a crime to include: theft, assault, kidnapping, and/or murder," she said.