In ex-Husker’s case, court fight begins over whether accuser made it clear she didn’t consent to sex

But, she told Lopez, she hadn’t consented to sex with either man.

"She had essentially indicated she was intimidated and afraid to speak up given the circumstances and events going on,” Lopez said.

On the other side, Monzon hammered on the fact that the woman did nothing to indicate to Hunt that he couldn’t go forward. He said she didn’t resist or scream, use her phone to call police or try to leave when he left her alone in the bedroom to get a condom at her request.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Hunt didn’t use any physical force, correct?” Monzon asked.

"According to (the accuser) he did,” Lopez said.

The woman told him that Hunt had guided her head to his crotch after he asked her for oral sex. In an initial interview, Lopez indicated she had told Hunt no initially.

Monzon questioned how Hunt took off her skinny jeans without her help.

“I don’t know how it happened because I wasn’t there,” Lopez said.

He said the woman told him a second man, LeGrone, came into the room at one point and one of them put blankets near her face.