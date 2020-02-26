In ex-Husker’s case, court fight begins over whether accuser made it clear she didn’t consent to sex

New details came to light Wednesday in the case of a former Husker football player accused of raping a 19-year-old woman last August.
Andre Hunt, 20, and fellow former Husker Katerian LeGrone, 19, both had been set for preliminary hearings. But when Hunt’s hearing extended into the lunch hour, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton continued both hearings into March.
Both are challenging that the state has enough evidence to send their cases to district court for trial.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Carlos Monzon, Hunt’s attorney, said the woman went to the off-campus apartment that Hunt and LeGrone shared after an exchange on Snapchat, a mobile messaging app, where Hunt told her he wanted to have sex with her. Snapchat messages are designed to automatically delete after being viewed.
Lincoln Police Sgt. David Lopez, who took the initial report, said the woman told him she responded by saying she wasn’t that kind of girl and didn’t even know him. Then, she responded on Snapchat with something like: “You Nebraska players think you can f* anybody,” Lopez said.
“Nonetheless,” Monzon said, "she agreed to go to Mr. Hunt’s residence?”
“Yes,” the sergeant said.
On direct examination, Lopez told Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid the woman told him she didn’t physically or verbally resist either Hunt’s or LeGrone’s efforts to have sex with her the night of Aug. 25 because she was uncomfortable.
But, she told Lopez, she hadn’t consented to sex with either man.
"She had essentially indicated she was intimidated and afraid to speak up given the circumstances and events going on,” Lopez said.
On the other side, Monzon hammered on the fact that the woman did nothing to indicate to Hunt that he couldn’t go forward. He said she didn’t resist or scream, use her phone to call police or try to leave when he left her alone in the bedroom to get a condom at her request.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hunt didn’t use any physical force, correct?” Monzon asked.
"According to (the accuser) he did,” Lopez said.
The woman told him that Hunt had guided her head to his crotch after he asked her for oral sex. In an initial interview, Lopez indicated she had told Hunt no initially.
Monzon questioned how Hunt took off her skinny jeans without her help.
“I don’t know how it happened because I wasn’t there,” Lopez said.
He said the woman told him a second man, LeGrone, came into the room at one point and one of them put blankets near her face.
“She reports he never asked permission?” Reid asked regarding LeGrone having sex with the woman.
“That’s correct,” Lopez answered.
Nebraska law doesn’t require affirmative consent. But the line of questioning made it clear that when the hearing resumes, consent — or lack of it — will be the main issue.
Reid said he intends to call two additional witnesses when the hearing continues March 13. Much of the same testimony is expected in LeGrone’s hearing, now set for March 11.
Both have been out on bail and no longer live in Lincoln, where police arrested them Dec. 10 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student’s allegations.
The two players were suspended from the Nebraska football team indefinitely Aug. 26, a day after the incident.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger