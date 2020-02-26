$600 in counterfeit money spent in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating a counterfeit spree that tricked six businesses on Sunday.
Fake $100 bills were spent at two businesses near 40th and Old Cheney, three businesses near East Park Plaza and one near 45th and O, said Officer Erin Spilker. In most cases, employees reported a woman made small purchases with the $100 bills and pocketed the change, though it’s not clear if it was the same woman.
The bills passed the stores’ security checks, but some clerks later reported feeling uneasy about the money, she said.
Businesses aren’t required to accept money if it appears suspicious, Spilker said. And they can always call police to help verify the bills.