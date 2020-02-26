You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
$600 in counterfeit money spent in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

$600 in counterfeit money spent in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a counterfeit spree that tricked six businesses on Sunday.

Fake $100 bills were spent at two businesses near 40th and Old Cheney, three businesses near East Park Plaza and one near 45th and O, said Officer Erin Spilker. In most cases, employees reported a woman made small purchases with the $100 bills and pocketed the change, though it’s not clear if it was the same woman.

Lincoln man riding a bike with no light leads to drug arrest, police say

The bills passed the stores’ security checks, but some clerks later reported feeling uneasy about the money, she said.

Businesses aren’t required to accept money if it appears suspicious, Spilker said. And they can always call police to help verify the bills.

Sheriff: Norris student tackled, punched assistant principal in parking lot
City Hall: Lincoln police busted down wrong door; city to pay for it, but not 'second-guessing' officers

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News