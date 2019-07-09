WILBER — Aubrey Trail returned to the counsel table Tuesday morning as the state wrapped up its case against him for the first-degree murder of Sydney Loofe.
The 24-year-old Lincoln woman went missing after a date on the night of Nov. 15, 2017, and was found three weeks later dismembered in a field about 60 miles west of here.
Trail returned to his trial for the first time Tuesday since gashing his neck with a small blade in front of the jury and professing Bailey Boswell’s innocence two weeks earlier, the healing wound still visible on his neck as the jury walked in.
Three Saline County Sheriff’s deputies stood guard around him as the state circled back to testimony about coded jailhouse letters they say Trail tried to pass to Boswell telling her what to tell FBI agents, swapping talk of drugs for Loofe’s killing.
“I told them you did not know who cut up the dope or bagged it up because you were freaking out so bad,” said FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth, reading from one of the notes.
In it, he said, Trail told Boswell he'd told investigators he made Boswell drive him and another girl to “drop off the baggies of dope to our customers.”
“Basically I told them the truth,” Trail wrote.
In another note, he told Boswell to stick to her story "but add this stuff,” about how on the night of Loofe’s death he was going to make a fake snuff film with Loofe and two other women. Trail told Boswell she could make up her description of the other women.
Loofe, he said, was to be paid to play the victim.
“I told you no one would get seriously hurt and you believed me,” Trail wrote.
He told her to say she now believed it was a lie.
“You will have to fill in the blanks baby, but this story is good,” Trail told her.
He told Boswell that they had to make her look like a victim, like he had brainwashed her.
“We have to make people hate me and feel sorry for you,” Trail wrote. “All I care about is getting you out.”
On cross examination, Maseth acknowledged that the notes appeared to be Trail trying to protect Boswell.
“He doesn’t say tell them the truth?” defense attorney Joe Murray asked.
“No,” the FBI agent answered.
Murray said the notes didn’t show that Trail had any regard as to what happened to himself, and Maseth agreed.
“Yes, that’s correct,” he said.
After a break, the state rested.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.