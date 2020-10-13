In closing arguments, defense paints Boswell as another of Trail's victims

"Premeditation, premeditation, premeditation," he said.

From start to finish, Guinan said, Boswell and Trail were the "yin and yang" of these crimes — first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit it and unlawful disposal of human remains. He said Boswell and Trail found each other and were a match, sharing their deepest, darkest desires and feeding off one another.

"But none of this gets off the starting gates without Bailey Boswell," he told the jury of Loofe's killing. "Without her, we don't have a victim."

Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, said the state made it clear from the start of the trial it didn't want to talk about Trail. This is about whether Boswell is guilty or innocent.

And it's right, he said.

"But talking about this case without talking about Aubrey Trail is like talking about the Titanic and not talking about the iceberg at all. Aubrey Trail is at the very center of this case," Lancaster said.

At trial, the testimony of three women — Ashley Hills, Ana Golyakova and Kate Brandle — spoke of matching with Boswell on a dating app and, soon after, meeting her and Trail and of how talk in the apartment revolved around sex and witchcraft, then killing and torture.