In closing arguments, defense paints Boswell as another of Trail's victims

LEXINGTON — To the state, Bailey Boswell, the woman on trial here for a Lincoln woman's killing and dismemberment in 2017, was a killer with "an orgasmic desire" to torture and kill working lockstep with Aubrey Trail.
To the defense, she was another of Trail's many female victims whom he coerced to participate in his crimes under violence and threats of punishment.
Assistant State Attorney General Mike Guinan didn't buy it.
"We have a victim in this case. Our victim's name is Sydney Loofe. It's not Bailey Boswell. She's not the victim in this case. Not by a long shot," he told the jury Tuesday in closing arguments.
If it weren't for Boswell, he said, Loofe wouldn't have ended up in 14 pieces dumped on the side of the road.
Guinan said Boswell lured the 24-year-old woman to Wilber to her and Trail's rented apartment, where Loofe was attacked and killed within 24 minutes, then gratuitously cut up and thrown out in garbage bags along the side of the road in rural Clay County like trash.
"What were the efforts to leave no trace of Miss Loofe in that apartment? This is a dismemberment, and we didn't find a drop of blood in that apartment," he said.
Guinan said it spoke to the planning and preparation taken beforehand, the care taken to dismember Loofe's body and the efforts taken afterward to clean up.
"Premeditation, premeditation, premeditation," he said.
From start to finish, Guinan said, Boswell and Trail were the "yin and yang" of these crimes — first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit it and unlawful disposal of human remains. He said Boswell and Trail found each other and were a match, sharing their deepest, darkest desires and feeding off one another.
"But none of this gets off the starting gates without Bailey Boswell," he told the jury of Loofe's killing. "Without her, we don't have a victim."
Boswell's attorney, Todd Lancaster, said the state made it clear from the start of the trial it didn't want to talk about Trail. This is about whether Boswell is guilty or innocent.
And it's right, he said.
"But talking about this case without talking about Aubrey Trail is like talking about the Titanic and not talking about the iceberg at all. Aubrey Trail is at the very center of this case," Lancaster said.
At trial, the testimony of three women — Ashley Hills, Ana Golyakova and Kate Brandle — spoke of matching with Boswell on a dating app and, soon after, meeting her and Trail and of how talk in the apartment revolved around sex and witchcraft, then killing and torture.
By the state's own case, he said, Trail gave the women money and gifts to indoctrinate or desensitize them to certain things. But they don't want to talk about Trail doing the same to Boswell, he said.
Lancaster said Boswell, a victim of domestic violence by the time she met Trail, fit the mold of the type he looked for and took advantage of by exchanging money and affection for sex and to use them in his criminal activity.
Support Local Journalism
That was true for all these women, including Boswell, he said.
"The question is who killed Sydney Loofe?" Lancaster asked.
He told the jury it's pretty clear it was Trail, who had a history of choking women and was the one who initiated talk of kill bags with sauna suits, like the kind found dumped with Loofe's remains, and of witches getting their power by taking in someone's last breath.
"It's not Bailey Boswell saying that. It's Aubrey Trail," Lancaster said.
Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'
At Home Depot on Nov. 15, 2017, the same day Loofe sealed her fate by getting in the car with Boswell, the pair was on camera checking out at the register.
Lancaster told the jury to notice where Boswell stood, as Trail took the items out of the cart. Behind him and to the left, like an obedient servant, he said.
"Aubrey Trail's got a plan at this point. Does that mean Bailey knows what that plan is? Does that mean that she knows he intends to kill Sydney Loofe?" Lancaster said.
Does it mean she intended for that to happen or encouraged him, he asked.
"This is where the state falls short," Lancaster argued.
In his rebuttal, Guinan listed off all the things Boswell had done on her own before and after Loofe's killing. Like going along to buy things such as hacksaws and bleach the day of her date with Loofe and going alone to buy bleach and garbage bags the day after.
"Was Bailey Boswell just a meek follower? Was she brainwashed? Well, the evidence actually shows she's fully involved in the common scheme," he said.
Guinan said Loofe was asked to put trust in somebody, and she did.
"And she paid for it with her life," he said. "The person she placed that trust in was Bailey Boswell. She's sitting here today."
Then, the jury went home, electing to begin deliberations Wednesday morning.
Boswell trial
Boswell trial
Boswell trial
Boswell trial
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Photos of Aubrey Trail in court
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail trial, 6.24.2019
Aubrey Trail trial, 6.24.2019
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
In this Series
What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases
-
Updated
Lincoln man arrested on meth, weapons charges
-
Updated
Former KLKN reporter found guilty of sexual assault charge
-
Updated
In closing arguments, defense paints Boswell as another of Trail's victims
- 32 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.