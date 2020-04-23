In 35 days, State Patrol stops 101 drivers going 100 mph or more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State troopers are staying busy on Nebraska’s COVID-quieted roads, stopping 101 speeders for traveling more than 100 mph in the past 35 days.

They started noticing the leadfoots late last month, at about the same time the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported traffic counts were dropping across the state — including a 41% decrease on the interstate between Lincoln and Omaha.

At the time, troopers issued a warning: The (more) open roads are not an invitation to speed, and we’re still out here writing tickets.

And they have. They caught most of the triple-digit speeders on Interstate 80; in fact, all of the counties that the interstate goes through in Nebraska except Deuel made the list, with troopers writing 10 or more tickets in Douglas, Lancaster, Lincoln and Hall counties.

But the list of 22 counties also includes those far from the interstate, such as Cherry, Scotts Bluff, Pierce and Platte.

A trooper wrote the latest ticket just before 10 a.m. Thursday, when he clocked a Chevrolet Cruz going 116 mph on U.S. 275 near Fremont. The driver, from Council Bluffs, Iowa, ended up in the Dodge County jail with a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit, the patrol said.