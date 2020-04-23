In 35 days, State Patrol stops 100 drivers going 100 mph or more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State troopers are staying busy on Nebraska’s COVID-quieted roads, stopping 100 speeders for traveling more than 100 mph in the past 35 days.

They started noticing the lead-foots late last month, at about the same time the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported traffic counts were dropping across the state — including a 41% decrease on the interstate between Lincoln and Omaha.

At the time, troopers issued a warning: The (more) open roads are not an invitation to speed, and we’re still out here writing tickets.

And they have. They caught most of the triple-digit speeders on Interstate 80; in fact, all of the counties cut by the interstate in Nebraska except Deuel made the list, with troopers writing 10 or more tickets in Douglas, Lancaster, Lincoln and Hall counties.

But the list of 22 counties also includes those far from the interstate, like Cherry, Scotts Bluff, Pierce and Platte.

In most rural areas, the speed limit is 75 mph on the interstate, 70 mph on divided highways and 65 mph or less on other routes.

Only one of the 100 ultra speedsters was on a motorcycle, but its rider set the record Saturday — reaching 170 mph with troopers on his tail before losing control near Kearney.