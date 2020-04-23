You are the owner of this article.
In 35 days, State Patrol stops 100 drivers going 100 mph or more
Speeding

In 35 days, state troopers have ticketed 100 drivers for traveling 100 mph or more in Nebraska.

 Courtesy photo

State troopers are staying busy on Nebraska’s COVID-quieted roads, stopping 100 speeders for traveling more than 100 mph in the past 35 days.

They started noticing the lead-foots late last month, at about the same time the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported traffic counts were dropping across the state — including a 41% decrease on the interstate between Lincoln and Omaha.

At the time, troopers issued a warning: The (more) open roads are not an invitation to speed, and we’re still out here writing tickets.

And they have. They caught most of the triple-digit speeders on Interstate 80; in fact, all of the counties cut by the interstate in Nebraska except Deuel made the list, with troopers writing 10 or more tickets in Douglas, Lancaster, Lincoln and Hall counties.

‘Outrageous speeds’ — State Patrol staying busy stopping speeders pushing it past 100

But the list of 22 counties also includes those far from the interstate, like Cherry, Scotts Bluff, Pierce and Platte.

In most rural areas, the speed limit is 75 mph on the interstate, 70 mph on divided highways and 65 mph or less on other routes.

Only one of the 100 ultra speedsters was on a motorcycle, but its rider set the record Saturday — reaching 170 mph with troopers on his tail before losing control near Kearney.

Lincoln traffic last week 37% lower than average; county coronavirus cases at 97

“We’re lucky with this guy that he slowed down,” State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said. “If he’d crashed at that speed, my goodness.”

The rider was given a ticket for 170 mph — the highest speed Thomas has seen in his three years at the patrol — but the 20-year-old from Kearney is facing bigger problems, like felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and not having a motorcycle license.

The patrol also reported writing 210 tickets for speeds ranging from 90 mph to 99 mph during the same 35 days — though the overall number of statewide speeding citations has dropped during the pandemic, Thomas said.

Coronavirus quieting Nebraska highways, too

Photos and video from Nebraska during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Triple-digit tickets

Counties where state troopers have stopped drivers for traveling more than 100 mph in the last 35 days:

Douglas -- 14 tickets

Lancaster -- 12

Lincoln, Hall -- 10

Dawson -- 8

Buffalo -- 7

Sarpy -- 6

Cass, Kimball -- 5

Seward -- 4

York -- 3

Cheyenne, Hamilton, Keith, Madison, Otoe -- 2

Cherry, Dodge, Gage, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff -- 1

