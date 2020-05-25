Illinois man arrested day after I-80 pursuit in central Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois man was arrested near Gibbon on Monday after allegedly leading troopers on a chase on Interstate 80, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release.

Tyler Liles, 22, of Creve Couer, Illinois, was arrested a day after troopers responded to a westbound Chevrolet Camaro driving dangerously on I-80 near York.

When troopers found the vehicle near Aurora, they try to pull the Camaro over but the driver fled. As the troopers pursued, the Camaro reached 170 mph near Grand Island.

A trooper used spike strips at the 288 mile marker, forcing the Camaro to exit at the Gibbon interchange a few miles west.

Troopers later found the car abandoned at Gibbon High School and searched for Liles into Monday based on information that he was still in the area.

Authorities later pulled over a Jeep Patriot, in which Liles was a passenger, on Highway 30 near Gibbon at 7:30 p.m. and arrested him.

Charges are still pending, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0