If you want to go to the courthouse next month, wear a mask

But the sheriff's office doesn't expect to get the thermal scanner they ordered for another six weeks. So they're looking into the possibility of someone from the Health Department doing it until then, Tast said.

Asked about the loosened directed health measures set to start June 1, Colborn said: "I think there's a lot of pressure probably for us to open up when other businesses throughout the community are open."

He has in-court hearings set already for June 1 and 2. Colborn said other judges do, too.

"We're planning on people being in the courtroom if we can open up," the judge said.

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro said he thought they were moving too fast to open up, given that COVID-19 cases still are increasing in the county and knowing that 30%-40% of transmissions are coming from people who don't have symptoms.

"I'm concerned not only about jury trials, but about having large numbers of people in the building. I know there's pressure to move, but I don't think it's safe yet," he said.

The U.S. District Court of Nebraska appears to share Nigro's concerns.