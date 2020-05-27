You are the owner of this article.
If you want to go to the courthouse next month, wear a mask
If you're heading to the Lancaster County Courthouse any time soon, be prepared to have your temperature taken.

And don't forget your mask. If you don't wear one in the building, you're not getting inside. 

Some issues have yet to be hammered out, like who will take the temperatures of those trying to enter the Hall of Justice at 575 S. 10th St., and how they'll handle jury trials.

But Rick Tast, a city attorney for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said they hope to have the initial details worked out by Monday, the date the judges want to "reopen" the courthouse.

The Hall of Justice never technically was closed to the public, though anyone not filing paperwork with the court clerk’s office, seeking a protection order, going to an eviction hearing or making a court appearance was asked to call the clerk’s office and not enter the building.

Now, starting June 1, they're hoping to ease back into operations, while still holding as many court hearings as they can by video. Jury trials aren't expected to start happening again until July. 

At a meeting of the COVID Recovery & Reconstitution Committee on Thursday, a group of about two dozen people with the courts, county attorney's office, public defender's office, sheriff's office, jail, the city and jury commission and others took to Zoom to discuss the logistics of making it happen. 

Earlier in the day, two district court judges spearheading the effort, John Colborn and Kevin McManaman, went to a Board of Commissioners staff meeting asking for additional resources for daily deep cleaning of courtrooms and a nurse or other staff for public health screenings.

The board ultimately decided to form a working group of their own and involve the Public Building Commission, which owns the building and other city and county offices, in making the overall decision. 

"We definitely want to get you whatever you need to start bringing people in," Ann Ames, deputy chief administrative officer for the County Board, told the judges.

Sheriff's Capt. Jerry Witte, who is in charge of court security, said he was concerned about how long the health screenings at the door might take. Even if it took just 1 minute, it would add up to more than 16 hours for 1,000 people to walk through the doors, half the number they would see in a typical day. 

"That's just not possible. We need to get that down to 8 to 10 seconds," he said. 

He suggested to shave time off screenings, they could refer people to a poster asking about symptoms.

Tast said it takes less than 5 seconds to grab a temperature with a noncontact thermometer.

But the sheriff's office doesn't expect to get the thermal scanner they ordered for another six weeks. So they're looking into the possibility of someone from the Health Department doing it until then, Tast said. 

Asked about the loosened directed health measures set to start June 1, Colborn said: "I think there's a lot of pressure probably for us to open up when other businesses throughout the community are open."

He has in-court hearings set already for June 1 and 2. Colborn said other judges do, too.

"We're planning on people being in the courtroom if we can open up," the judge said. 

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro said he thought they were moving too fast to open up, given that COVID-19 cases still are increasing in the county and knowing that 30%-40% of transmissions are coming from people who don't have symptoms.

"I'm concerned not only about jury trials, but about having large numbers of people in the building. I know there's pressure to move, but I don't think it's safe yet," he said.

The U.S. District Court of Nebraska appears to share Nigro's concerns.

On May 14, Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard entered a general order extending continuances of civil and criminal jury trials set on or before July 3, continuing grand juries through June 12 and all other in-court hearings in federal court to June 8. 

The order cited the percentage of growth in cases of COVID-19 in the state and upward trends in Douglas and Lancaster counties.

"In sum, neither the district as a whole nor the communities in which the district's courthouses are located presently meet the gating criteria for even a phased resumption of operations," Gerrard said.

At the Zoom meeting Thursday, Colborn said everyone at the Lancaster County Courthouse is going to be required to wear masks in the building, which helps with asymptomatic people. They'll also be asking people to practice social distancing, and the courts will be getting deep cleanings every night. 

"This is going to be going on for months," he said.

Tast, who is both the health department's attorney and a nurse, said there's a risk with anything, but the steps they are taking will help to mitigate the risk of transmission.

"When you compare that to the importance of this branch of government functioning, the Health Department is fine with you moving forward and will do everything we can to help you implement it as safely as possible," Tast said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Concerned about COVID-19?

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

