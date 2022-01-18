 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-80 traffic stop turns up more than 200 pounds of marijuana in Lincoln
I-80 traffic stop turns up more than 200 pounds of marijuana in Lincoln

An Oregon man was taken into custody in Lincoln after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 led deputies to 214 pounds of marijuana, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said authorities pulled Jack Cox, 31, over as he was heading east on the interstate near the U.S. 77 southbound exit at around 9:28 a.m. Friday. 

Jack Cox

Cox

Cox, who was driving a Toyota Tundra with a cover over the truck's bed, was stopped for unspecified traffic violations. 

Houchin said a K-9 unit alerted officers to the smell of narcotics, prompting deputies to search the truck. 

In the truck's bed, Houchin said the sheriff's office found 214 individually vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, each of which weighed one pound. 

Cox was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

