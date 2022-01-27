 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-80 traffic stop in Lincoln reveals kilogram of cocaine, 254 pounds of marijuana, sheriff says

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who pulled over a 60-year-old New Jersey man in an RV on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning discovered a kilogram of cocaine and 254 pounds of marijuana, according to the sheriff said. 

Terry Wagner said members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force pulled the RV over at around 11 a.m. east of the Interstate 180 interchange. 

Wagner said William T. Simmons was stopped for following too closely and driving onto the shoulder of the road as he traveled east on I-80. 

William Simmons

Simmons

After stopping Williams, Wagner said "suspicion that he was involved in criminal activity was developed" and that a K9 unit later indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle. 

Inside, the task force found the marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, along with a brick of cocaine, weighing 2.2 pounds, Wagner said. The deputies also found $4,400 in bundled rolls of cash. 

The sheriff said the cocaine, if sold by the brick, would be worth around $17,000. Sold by the gram, it could net $150,000. 

Simmons was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Two hospitalized after stabbing in Lincoln leads police to hanging man
Watch Now: 'Life or Meth': Nebraska and federal criminal justice agencies outline battle plan
Proposed sentencing, drug penalty changes show divide in Nebraska criminal justice hearing

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

